Shivpal Yadav says will abide by all decisions taken by Samajwadi Party

SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. (ANI Photo) SP leader Shivpal Singh Yadav. (ANI Photo)

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav’s estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav on Thursday termed himself a “true soldier” of the party who will abide by all party decisions. “I may not hold any post now but I am a true soldier of the party and will go by decisions taken by it,” Shivpal Yadav, who was here to take part in Kalki Mahotsav, said.

Ruing that a rift in the party damaged its prospects in the recent Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Shivpal said, “Had there not been differences in the party, the SP would have formed its government and Akhilesh would have become the CM once again.”

Playing down problems in the family, Shivpal said, “All families have differences and mine had one too… there is no problem in the party anymore.”

Shivpal said the rift benefited the BJP and put the saffron party in power but added that it won’t happen again.

Asked about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath picking up a broom in Agra, Shivpal said, “It is a good thing although it has been three years since they have been brooming but cleanliness is nowhere to be seen… the government has failed on all fronts.”

