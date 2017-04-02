Shivpal Yadav rules out forming or joining any other outfit

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav today ruled out forming any political outfit or joining any party. Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav today ruled out forming any political outfit or joining any party.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav today ruled out forming any political outfit or joining any party. A day after SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav said that the final decision on forming another party was yet to be taken, the former UP minister said he was not going to join any other political party, nor going to float any political party.

“I am with Netaji (Mulayam) and would stay with him,” he told reporters.

Yesterday, in a public outburst (in Mainpuri) Mulayam had said that his son had insulted him and his brother Shivpal.

He said that voters understood that “one who is not loyal to his father, cannot be loyal to anyone” which led to the party’s poll debacle in UP assembly elections where the SP got only 47 seats out 403.

He also went to the extent of saying “Jo apne baap kaa nahi ho saka, woh aapka kya hogaa (how can a person who is not loyal to his father, be loyal to you).”

The SP patron also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi during one of his election rallies in Kannauj had also echoed the same sentiment.

Expressing resentment over the “sacking” of the then UP Cabinet Minister Shivpal Yadav, Mulayam said “He (Akhilesh) sacked his own uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav – a very hard working Minister, who was also insulted”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now