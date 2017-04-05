Shivpal Yadav meets Yogi Adityanath, will he form a new party?

Shivpal Singh Yadav (left) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath Shivpal Singh Yadav (left) and UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav on Wednesday met Yogi Adityanath, a meeting which comes days after party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav met the UP chief minister.

Shivpal, who is also MLA from the party’s bastion of Jaswantnagar, held a “courtesy meeting” with Adityanath for nearly 15 minutes at 5 Kalidas Marg, the official residence of the UP Chief Minister. Earlier on March 24, Aparna Yadav had met the UP chief minister.

On March 31, Adityanath had visited a cow shelter run by Aparna Yadav. The SP got only 47 seats in the 403-member UP Assembly.

Shivpal, the warring uncle of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, had threatened to form a new party after the polls. However, Shivpal had recently said any decision on forming a new party was yet to be taken. “I am with Netaji (Mulayam) and would stay with him,” he had said.

