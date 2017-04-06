Shivpal Yadav meets Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav leaves Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence after a meeting, in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav Senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav leaves Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence after a meeting, in Lucknow on Wednesday. Vishal Srivastav

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Shivpal Yadav met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his official residence on Wednesday.

While Shivpal did not speak to the media on what transpired in the 15-minute meeting, sources close to him claimed it was a courtesy meet.

“Shivpal had not met Adityanath after his swearing-in and so met him today,” said an SP leader.

The meeting comes days after the chief minister paid a visit to the gaushala, on the outskirts of Lucknow, that is supported by SP leader Aparna Yadav and husband Prateek Yadav, who is the son of party patriarch Mulayam Singh. Shivpal is Mulayam’s brother.

Difference between former CM and party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal made headlines throughout the pre-poll season. During the elections, Shivpal had even announced to launch a new party but later backtracked.

He won from Jaswantnagar constituency in the polls, in which the SP was routed. Aparna had unsuccessfully contested from Lucknow Cantonment.

