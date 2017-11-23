Mulayam shares dias with Akhilesh on birthday: ‘He is my son first, a politician after’

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav celebrates his 79th birthday with party president and son Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo) Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav celebrates his 79th birthday with party president and son Akhilesh Yadav and other leaders in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Sharing the stage with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav after almost a year, party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, at his birthday celebrations in Lucknow on Wednesday, said his blessings were always with his son, and spoke at length on the party’s loss in the state Assembly polls held earlier this year. Mulayam said he felt “shame” over SP being restricted to 47 seats in the Assembly elections, adding that many leaders given prominent posts by Akhilesh failed to get votes even in their own villages.

While questioning SP’s defeat, Mulayam said he alone had raised the party when no one was with him. The SP patron was speaking on the occasion of his 79th birthday, celebrated in the lawns of the party’s state headquarters, where nearly half of the chairs remained unoccupied till the end of the event, as compared to the huge crowd that would attend this celebration in previous years. His brother Shivpal Yadav and cousin Ram Gopal Yadav too skipped the programme. Sources said Shivpal had wished Mulayam earlier in the day and left for Etawah.

After a performance by classical singer Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Mulayam cut the cake and offered the first slice to Akhilesh, who gifted him a shawl and touched his feet. Mulayam said there had been debates countrywide over his relationship with Akhilesh. “Maine kaha…ladka bhi hai..rajneeti bhi karta hai…to ladka pehle hai neta baad me hai (I said, he is my son and he is in politics…he is my son first, a politician after),” Mulayam said.

Addressing the gathering, Mulayam started by praising the previous Akhilesh government, saying that his son had taken notice of various issues and implemented schemes launched when he (Mulayam) was the CM. “Itna kaam karne ke baad..kitni seat? 47…Aap pooch lo kisne dhokha diya…kya har poll pe jita liya … apne apne gaon me jita liya …? Naam nahi lenge … aise log hain jo aaj pado par baithe hain Akhilesh … bade pado par baitha diya apne … wo apne gaon ki polling par haar gaye hain (Even after so much work … how many seats were won? 47 … Ask who betrayed you?…Did they win in every poll (centre)?…in their villages? I will not take names…there are people today who are sitting on posts … Akhilesh has given them prominent posts…they lost in their own villages).”

He further said, “Apman nahi karenge hum … Akhilesh poochhenge ki kisko maine aisa kiya…to unko mai naam bata doonga (I will not insult anyone…I will tell Akhilesh if he asks).” The SP patron said there were differences between him and his son over polling in a particular area where he says the party got only nine votes, while Akhilesh claims they got 12 votes. He added that there are 51 votes (members) in the family of a party leader in that particular village. “If Akhilesh will be satisfied with 12 only, will this be fine?” he asked. Mulayam said party workers were not making any efforts to get votes from the Muslim community, otherwise Muslims would have voted for SP as they had been doing in the past.

“Janata ke beech aapki chhavi kharab…to party haari…Akhilesh ki mehnat bekar gayi. (If your image among the public is spoiled, the party will lose…Akhilesh’s hard work will go waste).” Mulayam said Muslims were sympathetic to the SP and have not defected from the party completely. “If they did not turn up to vote, then our workers are responsible. And of those who cast their vote, 90 per cent vote for SP,” he added.

1990 incident

Referring to the firing on kar sewaks in Ayodhya in 1990, Mulayam said that after the firing, SP had won 98 seats and seven seats in the bypolls. “They won only 5,” Mulayam said, apparently referring to the party’s performance in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. He further said that he had resigned as chief minister in 1992 and the party retained power again in 1993.

“Agar masjid nahi bachate to viswas rakhiye.. aaj aapko nahi pata.. main gopniya bata raha hun,.. Musalman ke kai naujawano ne hathiyar le liye the..hamara puja sthal hi nahi rahega to desh hamara hai kaise (Had the masjid not been saved, believe me, today you don’t know, let me tell you a secret, Muslim youths had taken up arms…if our place of worship does not remain, then what kind of country is this).”

PTI adds: “Desh ki ekta ke liye aur bhi maarna padta toh suraksha bal maartey (if even more killings were required for the sake of the country’s unity, the security forces would have done it),” he said.

The ex-CM said 28 people had lost their lives in the police firing at Ayodhya on October 30, 1990. On the VHP’s call, a lakh kar sevaks from across the country had assembled in Ayodhya for the construction of a temple at the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri mosque site.

Yadav said that during a discussion with Atal Bihari Vajapyee, the former prime minister had said that 56 persons were killed in Ayodhya. “I had arguments with him. In reality 28 were killed. I came to know the toll six months later and I helped them in my own way,” he said.

