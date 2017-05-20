Latest News
Shiv Sena demands withdrawal of toll at Mumbai airport

"Not all vehicles coming to the Airport stop there. This (toll) is causing great distress to the people," Shiv Sena legislator Anil Parab said.

Shiv Sena legislator Anil Parab has asked the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) to withdraw “illegal toll” being levied on vehicles entering the airport premises. If MIAL didn’t withdraw the toll of Rs 130 per vehicle, it would face Sena-style agitation, Parab, a member of state Legislative Council, said in a letter. Parab also objected to collection of parking fee from vehicles entering the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

“Not all vehicles coming to the Airport stop there. This (toll) is causing great distress to the people,” he said. “If the toll is not withdrawn, the Sena will launch an agitation in its own style,” the letter said. An airport official however said the MIAL had not yet received any such letter. MIAL is a joint venture between GVK group and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

