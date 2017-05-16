Shivajirao Moghe to lead farmers’ protest in Delhi

Former state minister Shivajirao Moghe of the Congress will lead a day-long protest of over 200 Vidarbha farmers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on May 18 to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the ‘unfulfilled’ promises he had made during Chai Pe Charcha at Dabhadi in Yavatmal district before the 2014 elections.

Dabhadi village is in Arni Assembly constituency, which Moghe represented till 2014. Addressing a press conference here, Moghe said: “Modi had made several promises at the programme held at Dabhadi on March 20, 2014. It was a nationally televised programme and everybody heard him making many promises…”

