Shivaji was never against any religion, says Sharad Pawar

Expressing the need to present fact-based history related to Maratha commander Chhattrapati Shivaji and stating it was being presented in a different way, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said Shivaji was never against any religion and had killed Afzal Khan not because the latter was a Muslim, but because he was an enemy of the Swarajya.

“It would be ahistorical to say that Maratha king Shivaji was a practising GoBramhan Pratipalak, protector of cows and Bramhins,” Pawar said quoting eminent historian Tryambak Shankar Shewalkar on its reference.

Pawar did not name any political party.

In Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena idolised Shivaji as a symbol of cultural pride.

“History has power to impact the society. The work of imparting education was with a specific community so they presented it the way they wanted to,” Pawar said during the book release function in the city. The book Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj written by Shrimant Kokate was released at the function.

