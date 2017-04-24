Shivaji Memorial: PWD clears Larsen and Toubro’s Rs 3,826-cr BID; lowest bid 53% more than govt estimate for phase-I

The receipt of a bid which is nearly 53 per cent higher than the government’s estimate for the first phase of the Shivaji Memorial is one of the many hurdles the Maharashtra government is facing in building the mid-sea memorial for Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji. A citizens’ group had earlier this month written a letter to the state government, giving

25 reasons why the mid-sea memorial was an unwise idea and how the project needed to be shifted elsewhere.

On Saturday, the public works department approved a Rs 3,826-crore bid of Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the lowest amongst the three interested bidder, for construction of the first phase of the memorial. The bid was higher than the state’s estimate for the first phase, which was pegged at Rs 2,500 crore while the entire project would cost Rs 3,600 crore.

A citizens’ group, Apli Mumbai, which has been campaigning for the relocation of the memorial to Cross Island in Mumbai Port at a lesser cost, had earlier this month written to the PWD stating 25 reasons why the mid sea project was unviable. The group has claimed that no public hearing has been conducted as per the Environment Impact Assessment Procedure by stating that there are no affected persons.

“It must be accepted that there are affected persons, fishermen, those who place fishing stakes in the area, those who live on Marine Drive, those who visit Chowpatty beach, etc. Therefore, the decision to waive the public hearing has already been challenged and the situation requires to be rectified prior to proceeding further with the project,” Apli Mumbai has said in a letter written to the PWD.

It also claims the selected site lies in the “anchoring and trawler prohibited” zone marked on the navigation chart of the chief hydrographer to the Government of India due to presence of submarine cables.

The letter further claims the said site is not reachable by any vessels operating in Mumbai harbour registered under the Inland Vessels Act. For reasons of safety, these vessels are prohibited by the Mumbai Port Trust to cross a line joining Colaba Point to Thull Knob even during fair weather between September 1 and May 25.

The letter adds that the Director General, Shipping, permits inland vessels to ply 5 nautical miles beyond the base line only between September 1 and May 31. The baseline is the line along the coast from which the seaward limits of a state’s territorial sea and certain other maritime zones of jurisdiction are measured.

“The EIA report by NIO/NEERI shows the wave heights in the monsoon months are 0.8m to 2.7m. The wave height tolerance for the boat design selected for the project is 0.5m. Hence the memorial site is unapproachable by any type of passenger boats at any time during the monsoon months,” the letter states.

The letter also points out the passenger boats specified in the project report may end up costing as much as Rs 10 crore per unit, which would be unaffordable for the tourist trade.

It also states the boat designs specified in the project are unsuitable for operations from the specified landing points of H2O jetty and NCPA jetty which do not have adequate water depth.

The letter adds the routes of boats traverse over four exposed wrecks and two submerged wrecks, which are potentially dangerous to surface navigation.

On the proposal to create two breakwaters of 282 metre and 382 metre to create a tranquil bay for the two passenger jetties, the letter states they will require one million tons of rock. “Requirement of rock for the breakwaters is 4,000 tonnes per day, every day for nearly a year, to be transported across the city from Parsik hill or further afield by multimodal routes. Considering the logistics, tidal nature of the site, and inability to operate in the monsoon months, this requirement alone makes the project unviable,” the letter states.

The state government has said most of the concerns about the safety of the project have been taken care off.

The state is, however, yet to take a call on whether it would accept the increased bid or whether it would go in for re-tendering of the project.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 3:20 am