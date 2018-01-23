Shiv Sena to go it alone in 2019 elections

Latest News
Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray was also elevated into the top tier of Shiv Sena's leadership hierarchy as he has been made a member of party's National Executive.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: January 23, 2018 1:02 pm
Shiv Sena to go alone in 2019 elections Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray
The Shiv Sena on Tuesday announced that it will contest the 2019 general assembly elections and state assembly elections on their own, effectively bringing down the curtains on its long-standing alliance with the BJP. The decision was taken at the party’s National Executive meet organised at the Worli Sports Complex in Mumbai.

Sena, for the first time, had contested last year’s BMC elections on its own and successfully retained the country’s richest municipal body. The BJP finished second but did not stake claim to the mayor’s post.

Meanwhile, Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray was elevated to the top tier of Shiv Sena’s leadership after he was made a member of the party’s National Executive.

Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde, MPs Chandrakant Kaire, Anant Geere and Anatrao Adsul were also elevated as leaders of the party, taking the number of designated leaders to 13.

Currently, apart from veterans like Manohar Joshi, Sudhir Joshi, Subhash Desai, Diwakar Raote, four others are holding the posts of Sena leaders.

In December last year, Aaditya had announced that the Shiv Sena will go national.

“Firstly, we are going national. As we fought elections in Gujarat and Goa, we will fight elections in Rajasthan next year and (in) Madhya Pradesh. In UP, Bihar and Kashmir, we have received a good number of votes. We may contest in Kerala too,” he had said in an interview to The Indian Express.

Another resolution which was passed at the meeting was to give complete loan waiver to farmers in Maharashtra as well as the implementation of recommendations by Swaminathan Commission for agrarian reforms.

  1. P
    pma
    Jan 23, 2018 at 1:04 pm
    yes. It can polarize and democratic part of BJP can join hands with Shivsena
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. Madhukar Nikam
      Jan 23, 2018 at 1:04 pm
      Very Good news for BJP! SS may sleep with Pappu for survival
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. Michelle:: Vedic::human
        Jan 23, 2018 at 1:04 pm
        Anybody commenting in favour or against SHIV-SENA should stay out,---BJP-SHIVSENA are HINDUVTA parties,----their ideologies are the same,---and HINDUVTA is the agenda of both parties,---my support to both parties and come 2019 they will join forces again like previously,---Jai hind.
        (0)(0)
        Reply
        1. Nilesh Jain
          Jan 23, 2018 at 12:52 pm
          How is it any of your concern ?
          (0)(0)
          Reply
