Shiv Sena to BJP: ‘If you disagree with Yashwant Sinha, prove him wrong’

The Shiv Sena on Thursday supported former finance minister Yashwant Sinha’s statement on the condition of the country’s economy and said that if the BJP disagreed, it should prove Sinha wrong. “If you think Sinha is bereft of intelligence then you should prove that the accusations made by him are wrong,” an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana said.

It also claimed that many BJP leaders were afraid of speaking out against the ruling dispensation, fearing they would have to face “unknown dangers” if they did. “Some people assume development will take place by winning elections and by tampering with EVM machines or by using money power. But the state of the economy is very critical now,” it said.

The editorial added that BJP supporters on the internet would not be able to prove Sinha wrong. The Sena claimed that when they had said similar things about the economy, they were branded as traitors. “When we had said the same thing we were branded as traitors. Now, Sinha would be branded one,” it said. ENS

