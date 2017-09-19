Shiv Sena threatens to part ways with BJP

Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray

With the BJP on a concerted drive to expand its footprint in Maharashtra, its alliance partner, the Shiv Sena, has threatened to break away from the Devendra Fadnavis-led government. The Sena held a meeting of all its top leaders at Matoshree, the residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday. The party held an elaborate brainstorming session to decide its future course of action with a major section of the members complaining of a step-motherly treatment being meted out to the Shiv Sena.

“Prices are increasing and problems of farmers are yet to be addressed by the government. There is resentment, both in the state as well as nationally, against this government. A lot of our MLAs felt that the Sena should not be forced to pay a price for this discontent. It was decided that the party will abide by the decision of chief Uddhav Thackeray who is very close to taking a decision,” said Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.

Party leaders said most MLAs were of the opinion that the Sena should withdraw from the government. “We had an important meeting of our leaders. It was an organisational meeting and a lot of our MLAs complained that in spite of being in the government, their work was not getting done. They were of the opinion that we need to withdraw from the government. Tomorrow, the party chief will meet some MLAs separately and then take an appropriate decision,” said Environment Minister and senior Sena leader Ramdas Kadam.

Thackeray is reported to have asked all MLAs if they were ready to face elections if the party decided to pull the plug on the BJP government. While a large section said it made sense for the party to dissociate itself from the BJP, a certain section was of the opinion that party MLAs did not have the resources to fight an election at this moment and breaking away from the BJP would be detrimental and leave the Sena vulnerable to defections.

Soon after the 2014 elections, the Sena chief had been under a lot of pressure from senior leaders to join the BJP government. The Sena had last tasted power in ’95-99 and its leaders had not held power to close to 15 years. Monday’s meeting also exposed the growing differences within Sena ranks, especially between ministers in the government and the MLAs.

Party MLAs had been complaining that in spite being in power, their work was not getting done and Sena ministers were behaving in an arrogant manner with their own party MLAs. Earlier this month, party MLA Tukaram Kante had openly criticised Sena ministers for not being helpful to party MLAs. A similar scene played out on Monday with Mahad MLA Bharat Gogavale and Sena minister Ramdas Kadam getting into an argument. Gogavale reportedly told the party chief that he should give directions to Sena ministers to treat party MLAs with respect.

The MLA also questioned the ability of Sena ministers to back party leaders in helping build the party’s base in the state. A miffed Ramdas Kadam reportedly responded by stating that in the present set-up of the government, his hands were tied and he was ready to resign from his post. While Thackeray has not yet laid out the cards, many believe that the meeting was called as a pressure tactic so that the Sena could gain greater share in power than what it presently has in the soon-to-occur cabinet reshuffle in the state government.

The party is also seen using the meeting as a tactic against the imminent inclusion of senior Congress leader Narayan Rane in the BJP. Rane has been a persona non grata for the Sena chief after he broke away from the Sena in 2005. Rane has been unrelenting and scathing in his criticism of Thackeray and the Sena has not been appreciative of the BJP wooing Rane. Maharashtra’s multi-cornered elections, which saw the BJP, the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP jostling for space, has over the past two years turned into a two-horse race with the BJP and the Sena being the two dominant players.

But the distance between the two parties, in terms of political and electoral clout, is stark. There are 27 municipal corporations in Maharashtra of which 18 went to polls after the Narendra Modi-led BJP attained power both in the Centre and the state. Post 2014, of the 2,050 seats in the 18 corporations, the BJP won 653 and the Sena stands at a distant second with 369 seats. The domination of the BJP has been so strong that of these 18 corporations it controls a dozen.

