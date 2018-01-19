Shiv Sena takes swipe at Modi government over Praveen Togadia’s claims

VHP leader Praveen Togadia VHP leader Praveen Togadia

The Shiv Sena on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over VHP leader Praveen Togadia’s claims “of a plot to kill him”, stating that the country appeared to be “under a shadow of fear”.

“With this government coming to power, a lot of people including Lal Krishna Advani have lost their voice. It is a question of whether it is fear or whether they prefer to keep silent. Praveen Togadia has, however, spoken out about what has been happening in the country. His tears are not of courage but of fear. There is a question today over whether the country is under the shadow of fear,” said the Sena in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.

The editorial added that it was surprising that a leader of Togadia’s stature was in “tears” and was “fearing for his life”. “Hindutva mascots Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb Thackeray never shed tears or exhibited their helplessness. It is sad that Togadia, seen as a Hindutva mascot, is in a condition where he has to shed tears,” it said.

The Sena said that Togadia would now be termed “anti-national”. “Togadia has levelled a string of allegations against the prime minister. When four senior SC judges came out and revealed interference in the judiciary, they were termed anti-nationals and agents of the Congress. It remains to be seen what title is given to Pravin Togadia now,” said the editorial.

