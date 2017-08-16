Shiv Sena takes dig at PM Modi’s I-Day address, asks Centre to abolish article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort on the occasion of the 71st Independence Day, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

In a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day address, the Shiv Sena today dared the Centre to abolish the Article 370 of the Constitution so that people from across the nation can “visit Kashmir and embrace its people.”

Modi, in his Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red fort yesterday, said, “Na gaali se samasya sulajhne wali hai, na goli se, samasya suljhegi har Kashmiri ko gale lagane se (Kashmir problem cannot be resolved by either bullets or by abuses. It can be resolved by embracing Kashmiris).”

Reacting to it in a sarcastic tone, an editorial in the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ today said, “Why nobody got this great thought before is very surprising.”

“Now to bring this thought into practice, abolish Article 370 of the Constitution so that hoards of people from across the country can go there (Kashmir) and embrace its people,” the editorial said. The Sena also said that violence in “the name of faith is prevalent in the country”, which frightens not only Muslims but the Hindus as well.

“Some segments of the Hindu community have become violent and extremists in the name of cow protection. Merely warning them will not be enough,” said the party, which is part of the BJP-led alliance governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra.

The Sena further questioned why the government was not as strict against those who refuse to sing ‘Vande Mataram’ as the way it implemented demonetisation and GST.

The prime minister had promised to bring back black money from foreign banks and deposit Rs 15 lakh in each person’s account, it said, adding, “We believe this will be done in the next two years.

