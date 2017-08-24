Shiv Sena starts shakha from metal container in Thane, NCP objects

Jitendra Awhad, local NCP legislator, has written to civic authorities, seeking action in the matter. Jitendra Awhad, local NCP legislator, has written to civic authorities, seeking action in the matter.

More than a year after the Thane municipality demolished a Shiv Sena shakha (branch office) in Kalwa, the Sena has now placed a metal container on the road and has started using it as the shakha. According to local Sena leaders, the container, painted in saffron and with the party flag atop, was installed recently at the same place and being used as the office of the local unit of the party.

They, however, added that there was no formal inauguration of the shakha. The Nationalist Congress Party has objected to the move and has complained to the Thane Municipal Corporation, demanding that the container be removed from the spot immediately.

In May last year, the civic body had demolished several structures for a road-widening project, including the Shiv Sena shakha at Kalwa Naka and local NCP legislator Jitendra Awhad’s party office. Local Sena leaders said they needed some structure to run the shakha from.

“For the past one year, we have been running our operations from under a tree on the road. With the arrival of monsoon, we needed a roof to carry out our daily social work. So, we have put up a container at the junction to run the shakha,” said Vijay Shinde, Sena’s Kalwa Vibhag Pramukh. “We will remove it once the civic body provides us alternative accommodation,” he added.

He further claimed that the shakha office was set up around five decades ago. “A temporary structure was set up in 1968 to start a shakha office, which was inaugurated by late Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray. A few years later, a pucca structure was built and has been there since,” added Shinde.

Stating that local Sainiks were against the demolition, Shinde said the demolition happened after Sena minister Eknath Shinde requested Sainiks to cooperate with the civic body. “If we had not allowed the demolition, then Sena would have been blamed for obstructing development work. The minister convinced us and all of us agreed,” he said.

Another Sena leader said the structure was demolished due to the failure of previous Sena leaders in filing an affidavit in court. “We have all documents since the beginning. We have paid all property taxes. Had we filed an affidavit, the structure would have been regularised,” said a leader.

Jitendra Awhad, local NCP legislator, has written to civic authorities, seeking action in the matter. “The Sena had built some walls after the structure was demolished in May. Then, it was demolished again following the High Court orders. Now, the party has placed a container on the road. The Sena is openly violating all the laws. Despite the complaints, the civic body is not taking any action against it,” said Awhad. Despite the repeated attempts, civic officials were not available for comment.

