Shiv Sena slams PM on Dalit protests

SLAMMING Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the recent protests by Dalit groups across the country, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday said riots occur at times when the nation’s leadership is “weak and selfish”. An editorial in the party mouthpiece Samaana asked what Modi is doing while attempts are being made to divide the country along caste lines.

“Riots take place when there is a weak and selfish leadership. The country had once been divided in the name of religion. Now, when attempts are being made to break the country along caste lines, where is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and what is he doing?” asked the editorial.

On Monday, several Dalit organisations called for a Bharat Bandh across the country to protest a Supreme Court order allegedly diluting the SC/ST Atrocities Act. “The misuse of the Atrocities Act should be prevented. But coming on the street against the apex court for saying this is against the ideology of Dr BR Ambedkar,” said the editorial.

“Creating a social divide through riots to win elections is political corruption. Nirav Modi looted the nation but the current dispensation is breaking the nation,” it added. The editorial further said there is nothing wrong in the Supreme Court ruling that an investigation must be conducted before arresting anyone under the Atrocities Act.

“Twenty five years ago, there was huge protest in Ayodhya and many karsevaks lost their lives. Now, despite Modi-Shah government coming to power, the Ram Mandir has not been constructed. The government is keeping quiet on the issue by passing the buck to the Supreme Court. The country’s politics is at a dangerous stage now. Politics of hatred can’t keep the country united,” it said.

