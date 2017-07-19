Pakistan wants Hindu-Muslim riots over issues like cow vigilantism: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena blames Pakistan of wanting Hindu-Muslim riots in the name of cow vigilantism in India. Shiv Sena blames Pakistan of wanting Hindu-Muslim riots in the name of cow vigilantism in India.

In an article published in the party mouthpiece Saamna, the Shiv Sena likened cow vigilantism to “business”. The article went on to add that Pakistan wants Hindus and Muslims in India to fight over such issues and divide the nation.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “Who are these gau rakshaks who beat up innocents? Even PM is asking this repeatedly, these are not real gau rakshaks.”

“Does Pakistan through one of its conspiracies again want to trigger Hindu-Muslim riots in India?” he added.

The Shiv Sena has been vocal about gau rakshaks and criticised their acts in the past. The article also asked where were these so-called gau rakshaks when innocent pilgrims were being killed during the Amarnath yatra.

Earlier, Uddhav Thackeray had mocked the cow vigilantes saying that the terrorists would not have been spared had they been carrying beef. “The issue of ‘gau rakshaks’ is raging today. Why don’t you send these cow vigilantes to face terrorists?” Thackeray said.

The country has witnessed a rise in violence in the name of cow protection across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while condemning these acts, warned people against taking the law in to their hands in the name of cow protection.

