Shiv Sena set for mid-term polls: Sanjay Raut

SHIV Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday “dared” the state government to hold mid-term elections, claiming that the Sena was fully prepared for it.

“From time to time, they are raising the issue of mid-term elections… Instead of resorting to such tactics, they should hold mid-term elections. The Sena will fight on its own and is geared up for it,” he said. Raut was speaking to the media on Saturday on the sidelines of a meeting with leaders and office-bearers of Sena’s Pimpri-Chinchwad unit.

Pointing out “deep differences” between the two parties, Raut said, “The BJP government in Maharashtra is not working in the interest of the people. I had said that there would be an earthquake if the government does not waive farm loans. Four days later, the government announced a loan waiver. But the farmers are still not benefiting from it. The loan waiver is stuck in red tape. Sena ministers are pursuing the issue with the government.”

