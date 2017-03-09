Shiv Sena sacks activists involved in Kochi incident, Aditya Thackeray dubs it ‘shameful’

Shiv Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray. (Express Photo) Shiv Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray. (Express Photo)

Shiv Sena activists who were allegedly involved in a moral policing incident on Marine Drive in Kochi were on Thursday suspended by the party, which termed their act as “shameful”. “The incident in Kochi, Kerala, is shameful and unnecessary. The party will not shield or endorse such acts,” Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray said.

“The persons involved in the act in Kochi have been suspended from the party membership indefinitely,” he tweeted. Action was taken hours after TV channels aired a video showing a group of marching Shiv Sena activists, wielding sticks and chasing away young men and women from Marine Drive.

The men took out a procession, and carried flags and banners. Some of them broke away and ran after the couples. One man was heard shouting at and abusing women in the presence of police.

Earlier in the day, six activists of the Sena were taken into custody in connection with on Wednesday’s incident which has come in for criticism from the ruling CPI(M) and the opposition Congress in Kerala.