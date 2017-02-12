Shiv Sena releases booklet against demonetisation

Vinayak Nimhan, president of Pune city Shiv Sena unit, said during a press conference that his party workers would be reaching the voters across the city with the campaign material. Vinayak Nimhan, president of Pune city Shiv Sena unit, said during a press conference that his party workers would be reaching the voters across the city with the campaign material.

Shiv Sena’s city unit released two pamphlets and a booklet for its civic poll campaign Saturday, in which it mainly targeted the BJP. The booklet titled “Ti Sadhya Kay Karte” (name of a recent Marathi movie) criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move as a wrong move. The booklets carry cartoons of Modi along with quotes of noted personalities including Nobel laureate Dr Amartya Sen, former central minister Arun Shourie and others who took a stand against note ban.

While one pamphlet describes the promises that Shiv Sena has made for attracting voters, the other hits out at the BJP, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for making Pune city full of civic problems.

In the pamphlets, Shiv Sena has slammed the BJP on many issues including entry of notorious goons in the BJP, rise in prices of Toor dal, nothing being done for construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya despite having complete power at the Centre, allegations of corruption against BJP ministers.