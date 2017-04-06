Lok Sabha: Shiv Sena MPs gherao Aviation Minister, say ‘won’t let airlines fly from Mumbai’

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju (Source: PTI) Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju (Source: PTI)

Shiv Sena MPs reportedly surrounded Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju soon after the Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Thursday. The Sena MPs were upset with Raju for refusing to intervene in the flight ban imposed by Air India and six private airlines against Osmanabad MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister S S Ahluwalia reportedly shielded him from the Sena MPs. Gajapathi Raju was led to his chamber by Ahluwali. The Sena MPs were even heard saying that they wouldn’t allow flights to take off from Mumbai, news agency ANI reported. The Speaker held a meeting with Rajnath, Gajapathi Raju and Sena MPs on the issue. After the House reconvened, Rajnath said the incident involving Gaikwad on the Air India flight was unfortunate and Gajapthi Raju will hold a meeting with all the stakeholders involved and soon resolve the issue amicably.

READ | Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad apologises to Lok Sabha, claims he is being subjected to media trial

Earlier, Gaikwad apologised to the Lok Sabha for his behaviour and demanded the airlines to lift the ban against him. He, however, refused to apologise to the Air India staff member who was assaulted.

The Sena MP claimed that he was being subjected to a media trial and alleged that false information was being spread against him. Gajapathi Raju, in his reply, said that the safety of passengers inside an aircraft should not be compromised. “He (Gaikwad) wrote a letter to me and I forwarded it to the police so that it becomes a part of the inquiry. It is a process of the law. It is not a member of the Parliament, it is a passenger… aircraft are machines where people fly and safety should not be compromised,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd