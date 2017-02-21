BMC polls 2017: Shiv Sena relies on Marathi votes, hopes to win 90-100 seats

Shiv Sena’s tally was likely to increase in the Maharashtrian-dominated areas such as Dadar, Parel, Worli, Girgaum, Dindoshi, Dahisar, Bhandup and others, according to a legislator from suburban Mumbai. Shiv Sena’s tally was likely to increase in the Maharashtrian-dominated areas such as Dadar, Parel, Worli, Girgaum, Dindoshi, Dahisar, Bhandup and others, according to a legislator from suburban Mumbai.

Relying heavily on the consolidation of Maharashtrians’ votes in favour of Shiv Sena, party leaders hope that some percentage of North Indian, Gujarati and Muslim votes could help the Sena touch the 100 mark. The leaders believe there is no doubt Sena will emerge as the single largest party. “Many things will depend on the polling percentage and whether the people from high-rises come out to vote. We feel that voters from the high-rise buildings will remain away from the voting as usual. Besides, if we get around 50 per cent of North Indian votes and a small percentage of Gujarati votes too, the Sena can reach 100 seats,” said a legislator from suburban Mumbai.

The leader further said the Sena’s tally was likely to increase in the Maharashtrian-dominated areas such as Dadar, Parel, Worli, Girgaum, Dindoshi, Dahisar, Bhandup and others. With the MNS factor almost absent, the Sena might get back some of the seats it lost in 2012, said the leader.

Another leader said the Gujarati votes might not help the Sena win any seat but defeat some BJP candidates. “The North Indian votes may either go to Congress or to Sena as the mood among them is anti-BJP. Besides, the Gujarati population, which is badly affected by the demonetisation, may vote for Sena candidates considering the personal relationship of some local candidates,” said a Sena leader from South Mumbai.

The leader said North Indians votes would not go entirely against the Sena. “We hope to get considerable votes of North Indians. Besides, the Muslims too are not anti-Sena, but they will not vote for the BJP. So, we hope to get some Muslims votes as well. Overall, the Sena’s tally will reach 100 if we get some non-Maharashtrian votes,” said a Sena MP.