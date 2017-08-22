Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut appeals Muslim leaders to accept SC verdict on triple talaq

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File Photo) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today appealed to Muslim leaders to welcome the Supreme Court’s verdict on triple talaq and use it to lay the foundation of a secure future for women from the community. The senior Sena leader said nobody should see the apex court’s verdict through the “prism of religion”. The Supreme Court today set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional.

“This decision will help the country as a whole. We appeal to all Muslim leaders to welcome this decision and use this verdict to lay the foundation of a secure future for Muslim women so that the whole community benefits,” Sena MP Sanjay Raut told PTI. With the decision, the “injustice” meted out to Muslim women in the name of “blind” faith will now stop and they can be brought into the mainstream, he said. “We welcome this verdict, which is in the interest of all Muslim women in the country, who were terrorised by the practice of triple talaq. All these women will breathe a sigh of relief now,” Raut said.

