Ravindra Gaikward-Air India row: Airline mulls ‘no fly’ list of unruly passengers

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Source: Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Source: Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an Air India staff on board a Pune-Delhi flight, may not be able to fly with the national carrier again as the airline is thinking of preparing a no-fly list for unruly passengers — which will feature Gaikwad. “Air India is examining the creation of a no-fly list of unruly passengers, along the lines of other carriers,” a senior airline official said.

Gaikwad, who was flying on an Air India flight from Pune to Delhi, allegedly hit the airline’s duty manager Shivkumar with his slipper several times after the staffer asked him to deboard at the Delhi airport.

Recently, there have been several reported incidents of unruly behaviour by fliers onboard various airlines. Last month, AirAsia India filed a police complaint in Bangalore against two drunk fliers for creating “nuisance” onboard one of its flights. In January, IndiGo was forced to tie down a passenger to his seat for being violent onboard its flight from Dubai for New Delhi.

According to officials, between July 2016 and February 2017, as many as 53 incidents of unruly behaviour by passengers have been reported by domestic airline companies. According to the global aviation body, International Air Transport Association (IATA), “unruly passengers” are one of the top three safety issues that concern cabin crew. As per the IATA, in 2015, there were 10,854 reported cases of unruly behaviour by passengers across airlines worldwide — which is one incident for every 1,205 flights.

