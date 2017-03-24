Shiv Sena MP, who assaulted Air India staffer, barred from flying by airline association: Reports

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo) Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an Air India staffer after a tiff over seating arrangement in the aircraft on Thursday, has been barred from flying by the Federation of Indian Airlines, the Press Trust of India reported quoting sources. Budget airline Indigo also said that it will support any move that disallows unruly passengers from flying. “We will support a no-fly list,” IndiGo President and Whole Time Director Aditya Ghosh told PTI.

A video clip, that emerged late Thursday night, showed the MP hitting a duty manager of the airline after the Pune-Delhi flight, in which he travelled, landed at the Indira Gandhi International airport. When a stewardess told the MP that he should not assault anybody as he is a ‘democratic leader’ and a ‘role model’, he shot back, ‘Bahut cases hai hamare upar.’

Two separate complaints have been registered with Delhi Police against Gaikwad: one by the contractual employee who was assaulted by the MP and another by a senior manager on behalf of the airline for delaying the aircraft’s onward journey. “God save our country if this is the culture and behaviour of our MPs,” the complainant said.

