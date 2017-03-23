Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad no stranger to controversies

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo) Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who hit an Air India staffer with a slipper at the IGI airport in Delhi and then openly boasted about it, is no stranger to controversies. The 57-year-old Lok Sabha member from the Osmanabad constituency in the Marathwada region was in the eye of a row in 2014 for allegedly trying to force-feed a Muslim caterer during the fasting month of Ramzan over the quality of chapatis served at the Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

He has various criminal charges against him which include voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servants from duty, criminal intimidation and rioting among others. He was twice elected to the Maharashtra Assembly before going to the Lok Sabha in 2014.

Gaikwad, whose violent streak was on display on thursday, has been a member of the Joint Committee on Security in Parliament House Complex since April 2015. He holds M Com and B Ed degrees and is known as ‘Ravi Sir’ in his constituency.

