Ravindra Gaikwad flight ban row: Air India to increase security at airports in Maharashtra, says report

Air India management has apparently been asked to increase security at all airports in Maharashtra amid uproar in the Parliament over flight ban imposed on Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad Ravindra Gaikwad, as reported by news agency ANI. Earlier in the day, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju was surrounded by Shiv Sena MPs after Lok Sabha was briefly adjourned over his refusal to intervene in the flight ban imposed on Gaikwad by Air India and a clutch of six other private airlines. Union Ministers Rajanth Singh and SS Ahluwalia reportedly shielded Raju from the Sena MPs and later escorted to his chamber by Ahluwalia after the episode. According to ANI reports, the Sena MPs were also heard saying they wouldn’t allow flights to take off from Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rajnath Singh said the Air India incident involving Gaikwad was unfortunate and that the Civil Aviation Minister Raju will hold a meeting with all the stakeholders and resolve the issue amicably soon. Last month, the Sena MP from Osmanabad had assaulted an Air India staffer while boarding a flight from Pune to Delhi allegedly over seating arrangements.

