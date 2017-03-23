Shiv Sena MP admits to hitting Air India staffer with slippers, probe on

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo) Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad admitted Thursday that he hit an Air India staffer with his slippers reportedly over seating arrangement in the aircraft. The incident was reported on a Pune-Delhi flight after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier today. Gaikwad represents Osmanabad constituency in Lok Sabha.

“Haan maine usko maara tha, usne badtameezi ki thi (Yes, I hit him. He misbehaved with me),” Gaikwad was quoted saying by news agency ANI. It is unclear what exactly led to the scuffle though TV reports say the MP was downgraded from the business class to the economy class. He was also quoted saying that he had no need to ‘hear their abuse quietly’ referring to the airline staff.

Air India said that it has constituted a team to probe the whole incident.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more details emerge.

