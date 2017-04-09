Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad free to fly as airlines lift ban

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express Photo) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express Photo)

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), comprising Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo, Saturday revoked the flying ban imposed on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, a day after Air India removed restrictions on the Lok Sabha member.

In a statement, FIA said its members are restoring the flying privileges to Gaikwad “under the assurance that our assets and colleagues shall be accorded the respect that they deserve for the hard work that they put in every day”. The FIA said that the decision has been taken consequent to Air India restoring flying privileges to Gaikwad after being satisfied with the statement given by him where he expressed “regret” for assaulting an Air India employee.

No sooner had the FIA lifted the ban on the Sena MP, than two other private carriers — Vistara and AirAsia India — said they “support” the decision taken by the industry. Vistara and AirAsia India are not part of the FIA.

Air India on Friday lifted the flight ban on Gaikwad following orders from the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Air India had barred Gaikwad from flying after the March 23 incident when the MP admitted to having assaulted an airline employee.

