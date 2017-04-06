Govt likely to ask Air India to lift ban against Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Express Photo by Renuka Puri)

The government is likely to ask Air India to lift the indefinite ban imposed on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad for asssaulting one of its employee last month, sources told The Indian Express. The decision was taken after Union Minister Rajnath Singh held talks between Sena MP Anand Geete and Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju, who was gheraoed earlier by the Sena MPs inside Lok Sabha. Sources in the Telugu Desam Party, which Gajapathi Raju represents, say that Gaikwad will unconditionally apologise to the Air India employee, after which the state-run airline will lift the flight ban.

Earlier on Thursday, Sena MPs surrounded Gajapathi Raju after he refused to lift the ban against Gaikwad and maintained that the safety of passengers should not be compromised. Home Minister Rajnath and Union Minister S S Ahuwalia shielded Gajapathi Raju from the Sena MPs. Raju was later led to his chamber by Ahuwalia. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Rajnath Singh termed the incident involving the Sena MP as “unfortunate” and said the Aviation Minister will speak with all the stakeholders and resolve amicably.

