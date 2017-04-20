Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad flies again, chooses Air India

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express Photo) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Express Photo)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who was barred from flying on a clutch of private airlines last month after he assaulted an Air India staffer, took to the skies on Thursday. One of Gaikwad’s aide told PTI that his airline of choice was Air India, adding that he took a flight from Hyderabad to Delhi shortly after 4 PM. The aide was quoted as saying to PTI, “Ravi Sir (as Gaikwad, a former teacher, is known in his Osmanabad constituency) travelled business class from Hyderabad to Delhi today, days after the flying ban was lifted.”

Earlier this month, private airlines had lifted the nearly two week-long flying ban on the Shiv Sena MP.

The decision of the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) had come a day after the national carrier, following direction from the Civil Aviation Ministry, revoked the ban on Gaikwad. The flying restriction on the Lok Sabha member had been lifted after he gave an undertaking that such incidents would not reoccur. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Gaikwad got involved in a heated argument with police over ‘non-functioning’ of ATMs at Latur in Marathwada region on Tuesday.

