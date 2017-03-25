Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad’s defence: Official used Modi’s name… AI is failing

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad who attacked an Air India staffer (Express photo by Renuka Puri) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad who attacked an Air India staffer (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Barred by airlines a day after he allegedly assaulted an Air India duty manager at Delhi airport, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Friday, offering his version of the incident. He also demanded the appointment of a high-level committee to look into the declining standards of Air India, questioned its losses and why “TV, towel, tissues”, available on international flights, were not being provided on domestic flights.

In his letter to the Speaker, Gaekwad complained against the duty manager who he alleged said “MP-vaimpi kuchch nahin, neeche utar jao. Mein tumhari Modi se shikayat karoonga (No MP talk, get down. I will complain to Modi about you).”

Earlier in the day, the Speaker told reporters: “We will closely look into the matter and if we get a complaint, we shall act on it.”

Gaekwad’s letter — he drafted it with the assistance of Sena Rajya Sabha member Anil Desai and his lawyers — stated that he had a business-class ticket while flying from Pune to Delhi on AI flight 852. He said he only realised that it was an all-economy flight after he boarded the aircraft.

“On inquiring, I was told by Delhi airport officials that this had been the practice for one year. Why are business-class tickets being booked when they are not running business-class flights?… When I raised this complaint with officials, one of them told me I have seen many MPs like you, what will you do? I said be quiet and speak to me in a courteous manner. But he did not. He said, MP-vaimpi kuchch nahin, neeche utar jao. Mein tumhari Modi se shikayat karoonga,” Gaekwad stated in his letter.

The MP also raised questions about the state of affairs in Air India. He said passengers were provided with TV, towels and tissues on international flights but not on domestic flights.

“I want to ask, are people travelling in India not paying the fare? Nobody is paying any attention to the maintenance of Indian Airlines flights, their punctuality and they are running in losses. It is just the opposite in the case of private airlines. Why is this? They too are granted licence from the government. So why is the state-run Air India in such a condition? All these need to be probed immediately and a high-level committee should fix responsibility for the dismal condition of Air India/Indian Airlines,” he said.

