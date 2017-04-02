Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaekwad tries SpiceJet this time, fails again

SpiceJet on Saturday cancelled the ticket of Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who has been barred by domestic airlines after he assaulted an Air India staffer last month. After Air India and IndiGo, SpiceJet is the third carrier to cancel the ticket of the Lok Sabha member.

Sources said Gaikwad’s booking on Pune to Ahmedabad flight (SG 524) for April 3 has been cancelled by SpiceJet. After the incident, Gaikwad’s ticket to Pune was cancelled by Air India, and he then booked himself on an IndiGo flight through a travel agent but that too was cancelled by the airline.

Five airlines — Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, GoAir, AirAsia and Jet Airways — said they were grounding the MP and demanded exemplary action against him. Later, AirAsia and Vistara also backed the move.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now