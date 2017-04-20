Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad flies again; picks Air India

Barely a month after being grounded for assaulting an Air India staffer, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad on Thursday took to the skies again.

His airline of choice was Air India, as he took a flight from Hyderabad to Delhi shortly after 4 PM, an aide of Gaikwad told PTI.

“Ravi Sir (as Gaikwad, a former teacher, is known in his Osmanabad constituency) travelled business class from Hyderabad to Delhi today, days after the flying ban was lifted,” the aide said.

On April 8, private airlines had lifted the nearly two week-long flying ban on Gaikwad.

The decision of the Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA) had come a day after the national carrier, following direction from the Civil Aviation Ministry, revoked the ban on Gaikwad.

The flying restriction on the Lok Sabha member had been lifted after he gave an undertaking that such incidents would not reoccur.

Meanwhile, Gaikwad had a heated argument with cops over ‘non-functioning’ of ATMs at Latur in Marathwada region on Tuesday, police said.

