Shiv Sena MP demands lifting of ban on bullock cart racing in Maharashtra

Taking a cue from pro-Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu, a Shiv Sena MP from Pune has demanded lifting of ban on bullock cart racing in Maharashtra. “If you see in Tamil Nadu, the Chief Minister of the state and entire administration stood in support of Jallikattu and even the CM met the Prime Minister,” Sena leader Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil said.

“Our demand is that taking cue from the Tamil Nadu’s CM, Maharashtra government and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should approach the Prime Minister and seek a central ordinance to lift the ban on bullock cart racing in the state,” said the MP from Shirur constituency in Pune.

He said that yesterday several farmers, owners of bullock carts and politicians cutting across party lines had held an agitation in Chakan and demanded lifting of the ban on bullock cart racing.

“A legal battle is going on…which will take its own course. However, time has come that the state government and the CM should intervene and approach the PM and seek an ordinance to lift the ban on bullock cart racing in the state,” Patil said.

Meanwhile, some Pune-based animal activists said that they will challenge the Jallikattu ordinance in Supreme Court.

The ordinance to permit Jallikattu was issued on the basis of public pressure and “is a complete mockery of the judicial system and will lead to anarchy,” said a joint release issued by Sarva Jeev Mangal Pratishthan and People For Animals.

It said that the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is a central legislation and a state cannot have a legislation which is in contradiction to a central law, particularly, after a court has reserved judgement on the matter.

Notably, Jallikattu was conducted in various parts of Tamil Nadu today even as protests continued at Alanganallur in Madurai where people refused to hold the famous sport seeking a “permanent solution” to ensure unhindered annual organisation of the sport.