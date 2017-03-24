Shiv Sena MP dares Delhi Police to arrest him, refuses to apologise over Air India incident

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gakwad (ANI) Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gakwad (ANI)

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, whose altercation with an Air India staffer and subsequent assault went viral on Thursday via video, dared the Delhi Police to arrest him. He also refused to apologise to the Air India staffer whom he assaulted. “I will not apologize, why should I? First ask him (the victim) to apologise, then we will see,” Gaikwad said.

When reporters asked him about being put on a possible no-fly list, he boldly declared that he has a 4:15 pm Pune-bound flight booked for the day and he intends to travel by the same.

He also said that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and the party will take care of the matter. Gaikwad added that he even watched a film last night (Badrinath ki dulhaniya) to ‘cool his mind’. “You also go and watch, it’s a good film,” he joked to reporters.

He said that he has written a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan as well as Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapati Raju.

Two separate complaints have been registered with the Delhi Police against Gaikwad.

