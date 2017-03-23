‘God save our country if this is the behavior of our MPs’: AI Staffer after assault by Shiv Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo) Shiv Sena MP from Osmanabad, Ravindra Gaikwad (ANI photo)

Hours after Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad admitted to hitting an Air India staffer nearly 25 times with slippers reportedly over seating arrangement, the victim has said in a complaint letter, excerpts of which were carried by news agency ANI, that the minister used foul language and became abusive once he was told his request can’t be carried out. In the letter, the AI staff said, “R Gaikwad hit me, used bad words and not only broke my specs but humiliated me in front of the whole crew.”

The complainant further said, “God save our country if this is the culture and behavior of our MPs.” Condemning the minister’s high-handedness, Civil Aviation minister Ashok Gajapati Raju said such acts needs to be condemned.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad admitted on Thursday that he assaulted an Air India staffer with his slippers over seating arrangement in the aircraft. The incident was reported on a Pune-Delhi flight after it landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport earlier today. Gaikwad represents Osmanabad constituency in Lok Sabha.

