Shiv Sena mouthpiece accuses BJP of playing politics over Shivaji memorial

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea, 4 kms off Mumbai’s Marine Drive, in Mumbai on Saturday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Jal Pujan for the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Memorial in the Arabian Sea, 4 kms off Mumbai’s Marine Drive, in Mumbai on Saturday.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday blamed that BJP for playing politics on the Shivaji memorial issue. In an editorial in the party mouth piece Saamana, Sena claimed that the BJP was trying to usurp the legacy of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji for its political benefit.

“The memorial should not fall prey to selfish politics. During the function when Shiv Sainik’s and followers of Shivaji were raising slogans of Jai Bhavani Jai Shivaji, members of the ruling party were raising slogans of Modi. we understand the importance of Modi to the BJP. They have grown only because of Modi tonic. Even if this is true can you compare someone to Shivaji Maharaj,” the editorial said.

The editorial also warned parties from using Shivaji’s name for electoral benefit. “We have only one thing to say to Maharashtra’s politicians, don’t use Chattrapati for petty politics. He is a deity people who try to own him will have to eat dirt. Maharashtra’s 11 crore people and the worlds’s Hindus are the real heirs of his legacy,” it said.

The edit also claimed that many of the BJP’s own allies were raising questions over the BJP appropriation of Shivaji”s legacy. “Many of this governments own allies have raised a sword of discontent over the jalppojan programme that took place under the PMs presence. Was it a memorial programme or an elections campaign of the BJP. Does any party have unilateral rights over Shivaji is what Raju Shetti asked. Even Vinayak Mete chairman of the shivaji memorial committe walked away in a huff from the memorial rally,” the edit said.

The edit also took a swipe at prime minister Narendnra Modi over his birthday greetings to Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif. “Shivaji never sent birthday greetings to Aurangazeb or Afzal Khan,” the edit said.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd