Shiv Sena meet: No major changes in party, Uddhav Thackeray asks ministers to be more pro-active

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Express Photo) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Express Photo)

With the Shiv Sena continuously being squeezed by the BJP both at the national and state levels, party chief Uddhav Thackeray has refrained from making any large scale changes in his party. While many younger MLAs had hoped for a reshuffle in the Sena’s ministers and organisational heads, the party chief indicated Thursday that there would be no major organisational changes immediately.

At a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs and ministers Thursday evening, Thackeray reportedly said: “I have heard what you have had to say. I understand and sympathise with your problems. I will take a decision at an appropriate time.”

Over the past few months, Sena legislators had been complaining about the alleged step-motherly treatment being meted out to them with regard to distribution of development funds in the state. They were also angry that Sena ministers seemed unable to get the party legislators’ initiatives fast-tracked. The party legislators are particularly angry with the Sena cabinet ministers who, they feel, were not answerable to any constituency and not doing their bit.

Four of Sena’s five cabinet ministers in Maharashtra are members of the Legislative Council and either do not contest Assembly elections or have been defeated in the polls.

Legislators feel that with the ministers not having accountability towards their electorate, many were not working as hard as they should to help strengthen the party’s base in the state.

The Sena MLAs had been keen on greater representation for those who have been directly elected by the people and were hoping that Thackeray would usher in some changes.

At the meeting that began around 6 pm, the MLAs were asked to air their views and the issues they faced in the government. During this time, the Sena ministers were kept in an adjoining room. Later, the ministers were asked to join the meeting with Thackeray asking them to be more pro-active.

Thackeray, who will be out of the country from next week, reportedly told the ministers to work harder. He asked the MLAs to be patient and trust his leadership and judgment to make changes at an appropriate time.

During the meeting, the party also decided to set up a small committee of MLAs from both rural and urban areas who, along with ministers, will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take up the problems being faced by MLAs.

“There has been some unhappiness among our MLAs, particularly over the issue of development funds. As per directions from our chief, we will meet the CM tomorrow to find a solution to these problems,” PWD minister and senior Sena leader, Eknath Shinde, said after the meeting.

The Sena is worried about its eroding base that manifested itself in the party’s lacklustre performance in the municipal corporations as well as the Zilla Parishad elections.

With Uddhav Thackeray keen on reviving the party’s rural base, the Sena chief is keen on addressing the concerns of the Sena legislators.

“Some leaders are smug in the belief that they will be ministers for life. If the Sena wants to succeed, these ministers will either have to change or be asked to improve their working style,” a Shiv Sena legislator had said earlier this week.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now