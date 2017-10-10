Shiv Sena leader threatens to stop Metro 3 car depot work

“If we are not given permission to carry out civic work in Aarey within the coming week, then we will bring the depot construction work here to a halt,” said Gadhve. “If we are not given permission to carry out civic work in Aarey within the coming week, then we will bring the depot construction work here to a halt,” said Gadhve.

Threatening to stop the Metro 3 car depot construction in Aarey Milk Colony, Shiv Sena shakha pramukh Sandeep Gadhve has written to CM Devendra Fadnavis to allow civic work in the area. “If we are not given permission to carry out civic work in Aarey within the coming week, then we will bring the depot construction work here to a halt,” said Gadhve.

Gadhve said while the elected MPs and MLAs were not allowed to construct toilets or erect streetlights for people, the government has gone ahead with its plans. “The boundary wall for the zoo is being constructed and the work on the car depot has also begun, then why no development work for the tribals or other residents is being sanctioned? They require Aarey for development, then why is there no development in Aarey?” he asks in his letter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App