Special Coverage
  • Shiv Sena leader threatens to stop Metro 3 car depot work

Shiv Sena leader threatens to stop Metro 3 car depot work

Gadhve said while the elected MPs and MLAs were not allowed to construct toilets or erect streetlights for people, the government has gone ahead with its plans.

Written by Benita Chacko | Mumbai | Published:October 10, 2017 5:34 am
Yashwant Sinha, Shiv Sena on Yashwant Sinha article, Yashwant Sinha news, BJP and Shiv Sena, BJP and Shiv Sena news, latest news, India news, National news “If we are not given permission to carry out civic work in Aarey within the coming week, then we will bring the depot construction work here to a halt,” said Gadhve.
Related News

Threatening to stop the Metro 3 car depot construction in Aarey Milk Colony, Shiv Sena shakha pramukh Sandeep Gadhve has written to CM Devendra Fadnavis to allow civic work in the area. “If we are not given permission to carry out civic work in Aarey within the coming week, then we will bring the depot construction work here to a halt,” said Gadhve.

Gadhve said while the elected MPs and MLAs were not allowed to construct toilets or erect streetlights for people, the government has gone ahead with its plans. “The boundary wall for the zoo is being constructed and the work on the car depot has also begun, then why no development work for the tribals or other residents is being sanctioned? They require Aarey for development, then why is there no development in Aarey?” he asks in his letter.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Express Adda
    Top News
    Oct 10: Latest News