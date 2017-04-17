‘Shiv Sena leader’ joins Cong, expelled after his supporters turn out to be daily wagers

In an unique turn of events on Sunday, Congress expelled a leader from the party just a few hours after inducting him in Lucknow. Gaurav Upadhyaya, who claimed to be a leader of Shiv Sena and had also allegedly contested the UP elections from Lucknow Cantonment, joined the party in the presence of senior leaders such as Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sinh and Congress UP disciplinary committee chairman Ram Krishna Dwivedi.

However, sources said a few minutes later, a large number of Upadhyay’s supporters, claiming to be daily wage labourers, started asking for money that had allegedly been promised to them if they participate in the event. Some even alleged that they had not been given the money that had been promised, sources added.

“The information reached senior party leaders and state president Raj Babbar ordered his expulsion immediately,” said Congress spokesperson Virendra Madan. Source said senior leaders, including Ghulam Nabi Azad, have sought an explanation about the incident.

