Shiv Sena lashes out at govt over soldiers’ deaths in ‘peace time’

“The talk of normalcy returning to Kashmir is all false. Development is lost in Gujarat while peace and normalcy is lost in Kashmir,” Shiv Sena said. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) “The talk of normalcy returning to Kashmir is all false. Development is lost in Gujarat while peace and normalcy is lost in Kashmir,” Shiv Sena said. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

The Shiv Sena hit out on Tuesday at the Narendra Modi-led government over its claims of development in Gujarat and for its alleged failure to stop the killing of soldiers in skirmishes on the country’s borders.

Dubbing the talk of normalcy returning to Jammu and Kashmir as “false”, the BJP’s bickering ally said the death of soldiers in “peace time” reflected poorly on the government.

On Saturday, Pakistani troops had opened fire on an Indian Army patrol, killing a major and three soldiers, along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

“When a soldier is killed in peace time, it reflects poorly on the government. The martyrdom of our jawans during peace time has been happening for the last 30 years and we had expected this to stop when the current government came to power,” an editorial in Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ said.

When Pakistan was involved in the ceasefire violations and killing of Indian soldiers, the prime minister and the entire Cabinet was busy in the Gujarat election campaign, it claimed.

“To win the Gujarat elections, you gave several concessions in the GST to the trading community in Surat. What have you done to protect the lives of the soldiers?” the Sena sought to know.

“The talk of normalcy returning to Kashmir is all false. Development is lost in Gujarat while peace and normalcy is lost in Kashmir,” it said.

One can accept the government’s contention that Kashmiri youths have given up stone-pelting, but the reports that they are taking up arms against the country are alarming, the Sena said.

If flashing the victory sign after the Gujarat Assembly election results was bravery and patriotism, then was the pyre of the killed soldiers the fire to keep the election campaign going, it asked.

“The government bends before the agitating traders. Is anyone bothered about stopping the killing of soldiers. Gujarat and Himachal (Pradesh) are won and jawans are martyred on the border. When are the next elections?” it asked.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App