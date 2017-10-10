Shiv Sena is the ‘B’ team of Congress in Nanded: CM Devendra Fadnavis

CM Fadnavis also pointed out the “poor quality roads” and asked the Congress where it spent the funds allotted for roads. (File) CM Fadnavis also pointed out the “poor quality roads” and asked the Congress where it spent the funds allotted for roads. (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Monday described Shiv Sena as the “B team of Congress” in Nanded and said only agenda of the ruling partner was to stop the BJP from winning the municipal elections there. Addressing a campaign rally in Nanded, the CM alleged a “nexus” between Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan and the Shiv Sena, and said, “The presence of people (at the rally) is a testimony to which way the winds are blowing.”

“The Shiv Sena’s political strategy is to join hands with the Congress to stop the BJP from coming to power. This was evident in successive municipal corporation elections held in the past at Auranagabad, Melagaon, Bhiwandi, Parbhani, Hingoli etc. Now, they are trying the same in Nanded. But I would like to warn them that these tactics failed in the past and will not yield any result in Nanded,” Fadnavis said.

He added: “The people of Nanded want parivartan (change). They are fed up with the corrupt functioning of the corporation controlled by Ashok Chavan.” Stating that people were well aware that voting for Sena would mean voting for Congress, Fadnavis said, “After all, Sena is the ‘B’ team of Congress in Nanded.”

The 81-seat Nanded MC is going to polls on October 11.

Stating that the Congress failed to develop Nanded “despite holding absolute power”, the chief minister said, “The CAG had pointed out irregularities in the financial package given for development of Nanded city. If Chavan boasts of development, why are 50,000 families in Nanded without houses? Why did the leader who owns several homes in Nanded and Mumbai never think of providing a roof to the homeless?”

He asserted that the Maharashtra government had now started work on building 12 lakh houses in rural and 10 lakh houses in urban Maharashtra. The CM also pointed out the “poor quality roads” and asked the Congress where it spent the funds allotted for roads. “In Nanded, Rs 350 crore would be adequate to provide quality roads. The larger question is where has the money gone,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App