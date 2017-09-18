Shiv Sena-BJP alliance to end? Will soon decide, won’t take blame for price rise, says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra’s ruling ally Shiv Sena on Monday launched a scathing attack on its partner BJP for increasing price rates and unresolved farmer issues. It also hinted at breaking the alliance. “Unprecedented price rise, farmer issues unresolved. We are not responsible and don’t want to share the blame. Whether we will stay in Government or withdraw, this will be decided soon,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.
The party which has been at loggerheads with BJP over multiple issues, alleged that those without any merit or connect with the people are at the helm of power. It also hit out at new union minister K.J. Alphons who recently said that “those who can afford high prices of petrol and diesel are not starving”, saying that his remarks are an ‘insult’ to the poor and middle class. Saying that hiked fuel prices was the main reason behind the farmer suicides in the country, the party called out Alphons for making “such highly irresponsible utterances.”
In an editorial in the party’s mouthpiece ‘Saamna’, the party said, “This Navratna (Jewel) in the cabinet is justifying the steep high prices of fuel because he has never paid for it from his pocket. This is like spitting on the face of the poor who were not humiliated to such an extent even during the Congress rule.” It also reminded BJP of how its ministers Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani and Sushma Swaraj hit the streets to protest the hike in fuel prices during Congress’ regime. “Today, the nation is experiencing what happens when people having no merit and connect with the masses enter the government and rule the nation,” the Sena said.
“A major reason behind the thousands of farmers’ deaths in Maharashtra and elsewhere in the country is due to steep hike in fuel prices. There is the regular ‘shock of load-shedding’, so they have to depend on diesel-run generators for agriculture. Then, they are required to shell out higher prices for transportation of their farm produce to the distant markets. Many farmers simply can’t afford to pay all these high costs and hence resort to committing suicide,” the editorial added.
The party also criticised the bullet train project, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week in Gujarat. “It would have been better if the money being spent on bullet train is utilised to bring down the inflation. But, those indulging in ‘chamchagiri’ (sycophancy) by saying that those buying fuel don’t go hungry are killing the ‘achhe din’ everyday,” it added.
The editorial also alleged that the nation is plagued with inflation and unemployment. “At such a time if anybody praises the bullet train, they should be sent to a mental hospital for examination of their state of mind,” the Sena said.
(With input from agencies)
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:21 pmSee SS is so worried that they will leave right away.. without giving an account of potholes, and without answering that why private vehicles are still charged with tolls in dahisar and mu ... so what if there is difference in state government and muni l corporation.. above all CM-DP has called PM-India and PM Japan to Mumbai without consenting SS..and that too in bullet train which SS has criticized... but whats the exact date since marathis have heard quite a few times... hope of good of maharashtra and marathis..Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:20 pmIt would be a great service to BJP people of Maharashtra if Shiv Sena part ways with BJP. Any way NCP will step in to NDA and save the BJP State Govt. BJP can easily take on an enemy than a traitor since Shiv Sena is enjoying the power criticising BJP too.Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:19 pmSS just don't give lectures leave and let others to have fresh breath. Since you have allied with BJP nothing sought of co-operation from your end except arrogance.Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:14 pmSS is a gas balloon which pollutes the atmosphere. Sometimes it spreads foul smell which is unbearable. A small puppy always shows some teeth from a distance but when the Lion comes near, it just fold its leg inside its legs n runs away. SS can do nothing. All this posturing is to get a few ministries. Beggars cannot be chosersReply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:14 pmrise in prices is not the reason, but they want the CM's post of Maharashtra! they will keep quiet if it is conceded!Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:12 pmIt has not fought the last few elections together. On the ground Sena has already separated from BJP. Sena is with BJP only to share power. Who will loose is obvious.Reply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:06 pmThis Mindvalley has for suffering human beings and they are getting trapped by their sweet talks. Time will kick them out after their lies are known to the masses captured the entire internet sites. They are money hungry cheatsReply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:05 pmWhy SS is indulging in these periodic outbursts against BJP? If they really mean buisiness they should come out of the alliance.Then they will see their real utility relevance.Right from Balraj thackeray days SS has remained a paper tiger Always threatening blackmailing people.Maximum they will get a few seats in MumbaiReply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:01 pmBJP GOVT IS THE WORST GOVT SINCE 1947, THEY NEVER CARE FOR COMMON PEOPLE OF INDIA. MR FEKUIS A BIG LIARReply
- Sep 18, 2017 at 6:10 pmFor you people this should be worst govt, so that for majority is will be best govt....keep whining for the rest of your life...stupid...Reply
- Load More Comments