Shiv Sena has brought Mumbai at par with Patna: CM Devendra Fadnavis

In its 19-year rule in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray has brought Mumbai at par with Patna, where transparency and accountability have been given a quiet burial, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday. “Look at the development index of Sena’s administration in the BMC. It has brought it down at par with Patna,” Fadnavis said, addressing a public rally at Mulund in the eastern suburbs. His second rally was at Josheswari in the western suburbs.

The chief minister, riding on a transparency plank, attacked Sena’s claims on good governance in the BMC, saying, “It cleverly manipulated the Centre’s (economic survey) report to highlight half-truths.”

“While Thiruvananthapuram ranked top with 7.5 per cent in transparency and efficiency, Bengaluru 3.9 per cent and Hyderabad 3 per cent, Mumbai and Patna were at the bottom with 2.1 per cent,” he said.

Citing the Centre’s economic survey report, he said, “Mumbai and Patna were the only two cities that got last ranking in category of transparency and accountability in the civic bodies.”

Criticising Thackeray for putting up posters to highlight Mumbai’s “high rank” in the survey report, Fadnavis said, “Uddhavji would have avoided such embarrassment had he read the entire survey report or at least kept some good advisers in the party.”

Fadnavis said, “What is most shocking is, there was no audit report done for the last seven years in the BMC. There is no assessment on where and how the mammoth money allocated in the BMC was spend, nor documents on what was the outcome of the work.”