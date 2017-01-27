Shiv Sena goes solo in Maharasthra polls to keep its house in order

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray addresses a meeting organised ahead of Municipal Elections in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: PTI) Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray addresses a meeting organised ahead of Municipal Elections in Mumbai on Thursday. (Source: PTI)

The Shiv Sena’s decision to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections alone is a political compulsion to keep its house in order and avert fissures that would have badly dented the leadership image of party President Uddhav Thackeray.

In the last 25 years of its alliance, the Shiv Sena has always played the role of big brother in the BMC elections. However, for the first time after the 2014 Lok Sabha and assembly elections which saw the BJP emerge as the leading party, the Sena has been relegated to the secondary position in Maharashtra. The Sena has been the ruling party in BMC for last 19 years.

In the 2014 assembly polls BJP won 122 seats out of 288 while the Sena triumphed in 63. The seat tally for Mumbai’s 36 assembly seats was BJP 15 and Sena 14 seats, respectively.

The BJP’s demand for a larger seat share in the pre-poll tie-up for the BMC polls was impossible for the Shiv Sena to accept. Accepting BJP on equal terms in a pre-poll seat-sharing arrangement would have meant Sena was giving up its upper hand in the BMC. Apart from an ego issue, the bigger challenge before Thackeray was how to tackle the angry cadre who would have rebelled if their political aspirations were not met in these elections. ; The Shiva Sena has been divided on this issue. A section within the party which enjoys the fruits of power by becoming ministers in the Maharashtra government, wanted an alliance with BJP. However, a majority of the sainiks who saw BMC as the opportunity to step into electoral politics were against an alliance with the BJP.

In the past, the Sena has suffered political setbacks after heavyweights Chhagan Bhujbal, Narayan Rane and Raj Thackeray quit the party along with their followers in three different phases between the mid-1990s and 2005-06. Apart from setback in the state assembly, the Sena’s vote share has also shown a steady decline in the last three BMC elections (2002, 2007 and 2012) .In the 2012 BMC elections, Sena contested 135 seats and won 75 seats, down from its previous 110 seats. The BJP had contested 63 seats and won 31 seats. The Congress had 52 seats, NCP 13, MNS 28 seats and others 28 seats.

Thackeray has taken a gamble of going solo as he found himself in a Catch 22 situation. For the 227 seats, the Shiv Sena would have had to concede at least between 100-105 seats to the BJP. Which meant it would have been left with only 127 to 122 seats. Even if there was some give and take, the Sena leadership knew that those candidates who were deprived of election tickets would quit the party or contest as rebel candidates.

The foremost challenge for Thackeray ahead of the BMC elections – the mother of all elections in the state — is to project the Sena as a strong, united party. Therefore, he could not have negotiated even a single seat with the BJP.

At this moment, it seems that the BMC elections is poised for a straight fight between the Shiv Sena and the BJP. The bitterness between the alliance partners will have its impact on all the other nine municipal corporations and 25 zilla parishad elections across Maharashtra on February 16 and 21. However, the Congress and NCP are also contesting without an alliance, setting the stage for the multi-cornered contest in corporations and zilla parishad polls.

Thackeray has taken the big gamble. In the absence of emotive plank which has always worked to its advantage, he will not have an easy battle in Mumbai, especially when the BJP is promoting the development plank under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the elections. Thackeray is therefore, playing a strong Hindutva card in these elections to negate the anti-incumbency against the party in the BMC.