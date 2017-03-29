Shiv Sena forces meat shops to close in Gurugram; crackdown, mob action go beyond UP

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The latest incident of unauthorised meat ban was seen in Gurugram in Haryana where Shiv Sena forced more than 500 meat shops to close down for the nine-day festive period of Navratri. Members of the group also forced a KFC fast food outlet in Gurugram’s sector 14 to close down. The current spate of mob actions of meat ban started from Uttar Pradesh after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in the state announced ban on illegal meat shops and slaughterhouses. Since then, the mob action and government crackdown has extended to other states too.

Yogi Adityanath’s government in UP banned illegal sale of meat across the state. The crackdown resulted in closing down of several slaughterhouses and meat shops leading to shortage of meat. Hundreds of meat sellers have been on strike in protest of the government action.

In relation to the Gurugram incident, Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Khirwar, said investigations will be conducted when a complaint is filed. “We haven’t received any complaint yet. But we cannot allow people to close shops illegally,” said Khirwar. Shopowners reluctant to come on record were quoted in reports saying they didn’t have any option but to shut their shops due to the sheer force of the ‘opposing side’.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Ritu Raj acknowledged the party’s members were involved in such an act. However, the police has not taken cognizance of the matter to initiate action. “Everything was done peacefully, and the shop owners complied with our requests willingly. There was no friction anywhere,” said Raj.

The zealous meat ban campaign finds its traces back to Maharashtra in 2015 but was revived at massive scale over preceding weeks in UP. It has spilled over to other BJP-ruled states as well. Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh all saw some form of meat bans.

A report claimed 11 meat shops in Raipur were shut down and one was closed in Indore as well. In Rajasthan’s capital Jaipur, thousands of illegal meat shops are on the verge of being closed after municipal authorities in the state capital warned they would crackdown on offenders from April.

Meanwhile, meat sellers have been on an indefinite strike in UP since Monday. Crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses was one of the initial decisions by Adityanath, but meat sellers across the state have argued that they have been targeted and were being intimidated by raids despite operating with licenses. The shops are also running short on supply of meat and that has also hit business of both meat shops and merchants/restaurants across the state. Recently, even animals in Lucknow zoo were fed poultry as contractors were unable to turn up with meat to feed the animals.

The decision taken by the UP government was consistent to the manifesto released by the party in UP. However, similar incidents, it seems, are likely to follow in other states too.

According to ANI, a man in UP’s Gorakhpur was denied permission to serve beef in the light of crackdown on slaughterhouses. After the crackdown was announced, several incidents of mob attacks were also reported where some people vandalised meat shops.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took a dig at the UP government and instead announced meat on wheels initiative in Kolkata and neighbouring areas. The initiative has been started by West Bengal Livestock Development Corporation Limited (WBLDCL)’s popular brand ‘Haringhata Meat’. WBLDCL sells less popular meats like quail, duck, turkey and emu.

