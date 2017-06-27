Shiv Sena flip-flop on loan waiver, ministers confused

Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Files) Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray. (Files)

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s decision to keep the “complete loan waiver” issue alive has the ministers from the party worried, as they had participated in the Cabinet meeting and given their consent to the policy decision.

A senior Sena cabinet minister, requesting anonymity, said, “In our party, all the decisions are taken after seeking consent from Thackeray. On Saturday, when CM Devendra Fadnavis mooted the proposal for the Rs 34,000 crore loan waiver, we consulted Thackeray and got his consent.”

All the Cabinet ministers of the Sena joined Fadnavis when he announced the loan waiver after the Cabinet decision, which was hailed as “historic”.

All the Sena cabinet ministers, including Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai, had hailed the Cabinet decision, along with Fadnavis and BJP ministers.

Now, 48 hours after the loan waiver, Thackeray appears to have signalled that the party would continue to raise the farmers’ problems till they become loan-free.

Thackeray has indicated that they are not satisfied with “karj mafi” (loan waiver) and would want “karj mukti” (get rid of loan for ever).

The Sena chief’s stand on the loan waiver sent confused signals to their shakhas (units). The grass root cadres have started questioning their leaders on whether they should put up a board to take credit for the loan waiver or protest against the loan waiver.

This situation was reported from several grassroot workers who reportedly wanted to celebrate the loan waiver to compete with BJP workers. However, Thackeray’s demand for “karj mukti” has forced many district leaders to keep their celebrations on hold.

A senior Sena MP said, “In any case, credit for the loan waiver will go to Fadnavis. So, when we continue our protest in support of farmers, we keep our connect with the people and also occupy the opposition space which will help us in the next elections.”

