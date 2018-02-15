Shiv Sena flays Vinod Tawde for ‘teaching sex education to Class 1 students’

Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde

THE Shiv Sena has criticised Education Minister Vinod Tawde for “including sex education in the syllabus” for students from Class 1 to 5. In a press release, Yuvraj Dakhle, who heads the Rahatni and Kalewadi unit of the Shiv Sena, said “objectionable” words have been used in the textbooks given to students in the name extra-circular reading activities.

“In the name of extra-circular reading activity, the ministry is trying to teach sex education to students as small as Class 1. This is reprehensible,” Dakhale said. He added that Tawde’s ministry has not done anything concrete to show proper way to the new generation.

The leader demanded that the book, titled Bal Nachiket, be withdrawn immediately, failing which the party will launch an agitation.

