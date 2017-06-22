Shiv Sena flays Venkaiah Naidu for his loan waiver comment

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo) Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo)

Shiv Sena has termed as “insulting and unfortunate” the Union minister and senior BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu’s remark that seeking a farm loan waiver has become a “fashion” of late.

Against the backdrop of protests by farmers in various states for waiving their agricultural debt, the urban development minister today said seeking a loan waiver has become a “fashion” these day, drawing a flak.

“Did Naidu visit a fashion show before making the comments? Farmers are protesting across the country. They are not getting the rates for their produce. You are not giving them wages and that is why they are demanding a loan waiver,” senior Sena leader and Transport Minister Diwakar Raote told reporters here.

He said it is unfortunate that a senior leader like Naidu has made such comments.

“Maharashtra chief minister has taken a positive step by announcing a farm loan waiver. But Venkaiah Naidu has insulted that initiative with his comments,” Raote said.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event here earlier in the day, Naidu said seeking a loan waiver has become a “fashion”. He also said that a loan waiver is not the final solution and should be considered in extreme situations.

However, speaking to reporters in Delhi this evening, Naidu clarified that he was referring to the “fashion of political parties” competing with each other to ask for debt relief.

So far, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have announced loan waiver for farmers.

